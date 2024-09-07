Youth dies allegedly without getting treatment at R G Kar Hospital

A 28 year-old youth of Hooghly district died at R G Kar Medical College Hospital on Friday.

No complaint has been lodged with the hospital authorities so far by the deceased’s family.

Bikram Bhattacharya of Konnagar in Hooghly met with a road accident today when a lorry dashed against him. He sustained head injury and femur bone fractures and was rushed to the state-run hospital in Serampore. Later, he was taken to the trauma care unit at the R G Kar Medical College Hospital around 9 am. Orthopaedic surgeons treated him with proper medical attention like X-rays, CT-scan of brain. But he died around 12.30 pm with severe bleeding, according to hospital sources.

His family members alleged that he died because of no proper prompt medical attention since he was admitted to the trauma care unit.

Rubbishing the allegations hospital authorities said that all emergency treatments were taken soon after he was brought to the hospital. The relatives of the deceased did not even lodge any complaint with the hospital authorities bringing charges of medical negligence, a senior administrative officer of the teaching hospital said requesting anonymity.