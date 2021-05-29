The state government today enumerated on financial compensation and its nodal departments after chief minister Mamata Banerjee had launched ‘Duare Traan’ to distribute relief to people at doorstep in the aftermath of cyclone Yaas.

The state government has announced sector-wise aid depending on the magnitude of damage and notified its nodal departments. The scheme was launched yesterday with an initial fund of Rs 1,000 crore.

The state disaster management department today notified the compensation amount along with the nodal departments so as to ensure proper distribution and transparency. Farmers will receive an assistance of a minimum of Rs 1,000 to a maximum of Rs 2,500 for crop damage and the agriculture department will be the nodal agency.

The preliminary report has found that 1.16 lakh hectare of agriculture land have been damaged due to the cyclone leading to a total loss of over Rs 2,000 crore. This apart, a cash compensation of Rs 5,000 will be given to each affected farmer for damaged betelvine structures.

With three lakh houses being damaged leading to losses amounting to Rs 3,000 crore, the government will provide Rs 20,000 for fully damaged houses and Rs 5,000 for partially damaged. For damage of cattle, the compensation has been categorised, for instance Rs 30,000 (for buffalo, cow), Rs 3,000 (sheep, goat, pig), Rs 25,000 (bullock), Rs 16,000 (calf).

The animal resources development department had managed to save some cattle by shifting them to 500 shelters. Assistance would be given to fishermen for repair and replacement of hundis, nets or boats. For instance, Rs 300 would be given per fisherman per hundi, Rs 2,600 per net and Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 for fully damaged and partially damaged boat respectively.

Further, assistance would also be given to artisans and weavers for replacement of damaged tools, loss of raw material or finished goods and for damage to godowns or showrooms. Rs 4,100 would be given per artisan for equipment and for raw materials.

To ensure smooth implementation and seamless coordination between various stakeholders a state-level task force headed by chief secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay was set up with heads of several departments.

Similar task forces were set up at the district, sub-divisional and block levels.

According to the notification, ‘Duare Traan’ scheme will start from 3 June, applications would be received from 3 to 18 June and enquiries would be done from 19 to 30 June. Beneficiaries will receive the funds directly to their bank accounts from 1 to 7 July.