World Indigenous Peoples Day: Political Party acknowledges contribution of indigenous communities

All India Trinamool Congress tweets from his official Twitter handle to mark this day, “On International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, let us recognize the contribution of our indigenous communities in enchanting diversity of our nation. Today, let us join hands in spreading the message of protection and promotion of their rights.”

BJP Bengal also tweeted from its Twitter handle, “Best wishes to the people of the state on World Indigenous Peoples Day,”

Congress also tweeted regarding the contribution of indigenous communities, “On International Day of the World’s Indigenous People, let’s spread awareness of the issues faced by tribal communities.

INC has diligently defended tribal rights and we pledge to support these communities in their struggle for equality & justice.”