Working for 11 years, maid ACJM Court gold, silver & cash from engineer’s house

A domestic maid serving at an engineer’s residence at City Centre for 11 years fled with 250 grams of gold jewellery, worth Rs 25 lakh, 1 kg of silver and Rs 2 lakh in cash and one iPhone, last evening and was intercepted by the police within three hours from the railway station just when she was about to board Delhi-bound Kalka Mail.

The police also arrested Dipa Yadav, friend of Dipa Sharma, the maid. Sharma’s ‘friend’ Yadav had come to the house two days ago, the family told police. The ACJM Court granted two days police remand for the duo, today.

Sanjiv Kumar Singh, an engineer with a PSU oil company is currently posted in Delhi, had engaged Sharma 11 years ago and lodged her at his newly-purchased house at City Centre to help his wife. “She’s staying here just like a daughter in the family. We never discriminated against her,” said Ritika Singh of the victim’s family. She added: “Just two days ago, her friend Dipa Yadav came here from Delhi to visit Durgapur and we all were happy.”

Yesterday evening, the duo fled the house with the entire jewellery and cash loaded in a bag when the engineer’s wife had gone to the local market. “After the family complained about the theft to the police, our joint team of officials intercepted them from the railway station within three hours when they were about to board the UP Kalka Mail,” said Abhishek Gupta, deputy commissioner of police, Durgapur. He added: “Their cell phones were tracked and two train tickets were recovered from their possession.”