Women raise voice against inequality and violence

Today, over 200 individuals from various organisations and communities came together to rise against violence and discrimination, and to demand diversity, equity, and inclusion for all. The event was part of the global One Billion Rising Movement, which seeks to end violence against women and girls.

The solidarity rally, which began at Gariahat and culminated at Rashbehari Crossing featured face painting, music, dance and powerful speeches. Participants held placards and banners calling for an end to violence, discrimination, and marginalisation.

Advertisement

The event was organized by One Billion Rising Network, West Bengal Chapter in collaboration with 15 organizations. It was part of a global effort to raise awareness about violence against women and girls, and to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Advertisement