Woman’s murder near border: Mason held by Krishnaganj police

A day after the body of a woman was found in a jute field near the India-Bangladesh border in Nadia’s Krishnaganj block, police arrested a mason in connection with the murder on Monday.

The accused, Pravat Ghosh, a resident of Banpur gram panchayat area under Krishnaganj police station, was picked up for questioning and later arrested after he confessed to the crime, police said.

The victim, identified as 42-year-old Mukti Biswas of Majdiya, was found dead on Sunday morning beside a jute field near the Tungi Rail Gate, close to the Majdia-Banpur-Gede state highway. Her blood-soaked and mutilated body triggered panic in the area, especially since the incident took place on the morning of Jamai Shashti, a day usually marked by celebration in Bengal.

According to additional superintendent of police Meetkumar, the accused had a personal relationship with the victim, who worked with him. “Preliminary findings suggest that the woman had been demanding large amounts of money from the accused over time. Irritated by her constant demands, the accused called her to the spot early Sunday morning and killed her using a sharp-edged weapon,” said Meetkumar.

Police recovered a mobile phone and a bag from the crime scene. Based on the evidence and statements gathered during interrogation, Ghosh was arrested and a case under relevant sections of murder has been initiated.

Locals in the area remain shaken by the gruesome murder, and security has been tightened along the border belt to prevent further unrest. The police have assured that a thorough investigation is underway.