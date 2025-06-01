Logo

# Bengal

Woman-led gang caught with 54 kg hashish

Officials from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) seized 54.21 kg of hashish, valued at Rs 5.42 lakh, from the Down Uttarbanga Express today and arrested a woman along with five of her accomplices.

SNS | Kolkata | June 1, 2025 8:27 am | Updated : May 31, 2025 10:29 pm

Representative Image

Officials from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) seized 54.21 kg of hashish, valued at Rs 5.42 lakh, from the Down Uttarbanga Express today and arrested a woman along with five of her accomplices.

The Burdwan unit of the RPF conducted a random search of the train’s compartments and intercepted the group of alleged drug traffickers.

According to RPF officials in Burdwan, the woman was transporting the consignment from Dinhata in Cooch Behar to Kolkata. The accused have been identified as Pooja Kirtania of Kulti, Asansol; her mentor Srimal Burman of Dinhata; and their aides Prosenjit Roy of Sahebganj, Sanjoy Das of Madhyamgram (North 24-Parganas), and Santu Mollah of Canning (South 24-Parganas).

“They have been handed over to the Narcotics Control Bureau,” the RPF confirmed.

