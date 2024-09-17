Woman found dead in the ECL quarter

Bulbuli Devi (44), was found dead in a pool of blood and her throat slit in Dalurbandh, in Pandaveswar police station area in West Burdwan district, last night.

She used to stay in the No. 8 ECL quarters in Dalurbandh along with her second husband. After the incident, her second husband is absconding.

Pandaveswar police station has started an unnatural death case and sent the body to Durgapur hospital for post-mortem.

Advertisement

She has bagged the job of central public sector ECL after the death of her first husband and married one Ashok Paswan. Ashok Paswan is also married.

The daughter from her first marriage has lodged a complaint with the police.

Prima facie police suspect that her second husband has been killed after some dispute or altercation and then fled away.