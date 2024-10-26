West Midnapore: 235 relief camps, 492 pregnant women moved to safety

The effects of cyclone Dana’s landfall continued to linger over West Midnapore district today, with relentless heavy rains and gusty winds battering the area. State water resources development minister Dr Manas Bhuiyan visited multiple relief camps in the Dantan 1 and 2 blocks, checking on the welfare of the displaced residents. He announced that 25,750 individuals have been relocated to safe shelters as a precautionary measure against potential disease outbreaks, including a recent concern over measles.

Dr Bhuiyan assured residents that the state government is fully prepared and has deployed extensive resources to protect the community. At relief camps, those displaced are being served hot, cooked meals, and local healthcare teams are on standby to address any emerging health issues.

The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for heavy rainfall across the district, with torrential rains currently lashing areas including Dantan, Mohanpur, and regions near the Bengal-Orissa border. Keshiari, Narayangarh, Sabang, Pingla, Debra, and Kharagpur have also reported significant rainfall and wind damage. The situation has intensified with a storm developing, worsening conditions across the district.

So far, the district administration has opened 235 relief camps throughout West Midnapore and has successfully evacuated 492 pregnant women to safety. “We are taking every possible measure to safeguard our citizens,” said Dr Bhuiyan, emphasising the government’s commitment to support those affected until conditions stabilize.

Relief efforts are set to continue, with emergency teams on high alert to respond to the needs of the district’s residents as they brace for more heavy rainfall in the coming days.