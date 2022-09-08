West Bengal scores best pass-out rate in the All India Trade Test

The Directorate General of Training (DGT), under the aegis of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), conducted the All India Trade Test (AITT) for providing Vocational Training.

West Bengal has the best pass-out rate in the All India Trade Test (AITT) among all Indian States having more than 10,000 candidates. WB’s pass-out rate is 97.8% against the national average of 88.7%.

Taking to a microblogging site, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee added, “Another feather added to Bengal’s cap of achievements. West Bengal has the best pass-out rate in the All India Trade Test (AITT) among all Indian States having more than 10,000 candidates. WB’s pass-out rate is 97.8% against the national average of 88.7%.”

Further, she added, “The Directorate of Training, GoI conducted the AITT through proctored CBT examination by sending their representatives to all our 76 Exam Centres. I congratulate all the successful candidates. Let us ensure that Bengal progresses unhindered! ”

The results of the All-India Trade Test (AITT-2022) will be declared on September 7th,2022. The trainees will be able to view their results in the DGTMIS portal (https://ncvtmis.gov.in). The certificates will be distributed on the auspicious day of Vishwakarma Jayanti, September 17th, 2022, as it will be celebrated as the convocation day.

The result percentage this year has been 89.13% (around 14.8 lakh trainees declared pass out of 16.6 lakh appeared).

Around 8.9 lakh trainees of the 2020-22 two-year course and 2021-22 one year and 6 months course will be certified and felicitated on the day, across the country. The toppers list and SoP for the convocation are made available at https://dgt.gov.in.