As the state of West Bengal reported 14,728 confirmed COVID-19 cases so far, the state government has decided to extend the lockdown till 31 July.

All the schools and colleges would remain closed till the specified date. There will also be no train and metro services during the extended lockdown period.

The state is already under lockdown and the current phase of the lockdown was due to end on June 30.

Up till Wednesday, WB reported 580 deaths linked to the virus while there are 9,218 active cases in the state while it has 14,728 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held an all-party meeting at Nabanna over Covid-19 situation in the state.

Dilip Ghosh, president of BJP’s West Bengal unit, Manoj Howladar of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Swapan Banerjee of the Communist Party of India, Pradip Bhattacharya of Congress were among those who participated in the meeting.

After the meeting, Mamata said though there were differences of opinion among the leaders, it was finally decided to extend the curbs till the end of July with relaxations.