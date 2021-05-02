Counting of votes polled in the West Bengal assembly elections began at 8 am on Sunday under tight security and strict adherence to safety protocols, amid a raging second wave of COVID-19.

Exit polls have forecast a tight contest between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP in the eight-phase elections to the 294-member assembly.

The counting will decide the electoral fate of 2,116 candidates including nominees of the Left-Congress-Indian Secular Front alliance.

The exercise is underway in 108 counting centres spread across the 23 districts of the state, where a three- tier security arrangement has been put in place.

As per the trends posted by the Election Commission at 11:13 AM, All India Trinamool Congress is leading in 166 seats, and BJP is leading in 83 seats.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is trailing in key battleround seat of Nandigram.

TMC’s Aroop Biswas leading from Tollyganj, BJP’s Babul Supriyo trailing.

TMC’s Madan Mitra is leading from Kamarhati.

TMC’s Firhad Hakim leading from Kolkata Port.

Polling to 292 assembly seats was held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. Voting in Shamsherganj and Jangipur seats in Murshidabad district was postponed due to the death of some candidates.

Polling in these two seats will now be held on May 16 and votes counted on May 19.

In view of the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state, the Election Commission has decided to place tables at the counting halls in such a way that social distancing norms are maintained. All the EVMs and VVPATs at the counting centres will be sanitised before the commencement of the process.

Of the state’s 294 assembly constituencies, the most keenly watched will be Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district where Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is contesting her protege-turned-adversary Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP.

