Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that he was ‘saddened’ by the death of four Trinamool Congress workers in West Bengal`s Cooch Behar in a firing incident by Central Forces.

“What happened in Cooch Behar is very saddening. My sympathies are with the families of those who died, I condole their demise. Didi and her goons are perturbed, seeing the people`s support for BJP. She has stooped to this level as she can see her chair slipping away,” ANI quoted PM Modi as saying at a public meeting in Siliguri.

“Didi, this violence, the ways of inciting people to attack security forces, the ways of disrupting the election process will not save you. This violence cannot protect you from your 10 years of misdeeds,”Modi added.

Four persons were killed as CISF personnel allegedly opened fire after coming under attack from locals in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district on Saturday, police said.

According to reports, they”attempted to snatch their rifles”.

The incident took place in Sitalkuchi area when voting was underway, a senior police officer said.

“A scuffle took place and locals gheraoed them and attempted to snatch their rifles, following which the central forces opened fire. Further details are awaited,” he said.

Election officials said a report on the incident has been sought from the district officials.

Polling is underway in 44 assembly constituencies of five districts in West Bengal for the fourth phase of assembly elections on Saturday. Considering the incidents of violence during the third phase of polling, the Election Commission has made an extensive arrangement to avoid any kind of untoward incidents.

