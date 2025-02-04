West Bengal allocated Rs 13,955 crore under railway budget

Union minister of railways Ashwini Vaishnaw has informed that an allocation of Rs 13,955 crore has been provided for West Bengal under Railway Budget 2025. Addressing a web conference on the Railway Budget 2025 today, the minister highlighted that the allocation has increased three times compared to the 2009-2014 period.

Mr Vaishnaw informed that the state currently has Rs 68,000 crore of investment in railways. He requested the West Bengal government to address land acquisition and law and order issues so that benefits of these investments and projects reach citizens at the earliest.

The minister informed that 101 stations in West Bengal are being modernised under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme and around 1,290 km of tracks were added in the state in the last 10 years. Moreover, the Kolkata Metro built 28 km of tracks during 1972 to 2014, while an expansion of 31 km has been achieved in the last 10 years. Mr Vaishnaw said this was possible due to the Prime Minister’s commitment, devotion and respect for the people and culture of Bengal.

In West Bengal, 3,337 km of tracks would be covered with the Kavach system to enhance railway safety.

Mr Vaishnaw informed that along with the rest of the nation, West Bengal will soon receive several other new railway projects and trains including Namo Bharat and Vande Bharat sleeper which would revolutionise rail travel in the next five years.

Mr Vaishnaw also informed about the addition of more Amrit Bharat trains in West Bengal that has one route in the state at present. According to the Railway minister, 100 new Amrit Bharat trains have been approved and West Bengal is also anticipated to get the addition in the fleet this year. “Apart from this, Namo Bharat trains that are planned for running in short distance, would also be started in West Bengal soon,” informed Me Vaishnaw.

Additional general manager of Eastern Railway Sumit Sarkar and other railway officials were present at the web conference hosted at the Eastern Railway headquarters in Kolkata.