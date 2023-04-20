Weekend respite from heat wave, but no rain yet: Met

After days of blistering heat, the forthcoming weekend is likely to bring some respite to the citizens of Kolkata. The Regional Meteorological Centre has predicted drizzles between 22-23 April and a gradual fall of temperature by two to three degrees Celsius from 22 April.

According to the RMC, after the extreme heat, there is a slight probability of the city getting drizzles during the period. Apart from Kolkata, districts of South 24-Parganas, North 24-Parganas, Nadia and few more are also predicted to get some rains during the three days. However, before the respite, the city along with various parts of the state has to bear the blistering heat that could take the mercury even further up by a few notches.

The local weather office has issued a red warning to five districts of South Bengal, predicting severe heat wave conditions at these places. A two-day red warning has been issued for the districts of Bankura, Purulia, West Burdwan, Birbhum and Jhargram.

The districts of Bankura and Purulia that registered sweltering heat of 44.1 and 43.6 degrees Celsius respectively, today, are expected to face severe heat wave-like conditions till 20 April. Meanwhile, districts of Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar got some respite with rain.

According to the weather office, the citizens of Kolkata, however, would have to wait for some time for the showers.