WBPS officers transferred

WBPS officer Sananda Goswami, the deputy superintendent of police of Basirhat, who had visited the CGO complex thrice to record the statements on the Sandeshkhali attack at has been transferred to Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC) as assistant commissioner of police (ACP).

A number of ED officials have been injured after being attacked by villagers, when they raided the house of Sheikh Sahajahan at Sandeshkhali on 5 January. Deependra Tamang, the DSP of Bongaon has also been transferred as DSP of Malda, while Krishnendu Ghosh Dastidar has been posted as the new DSP of Basirhat. Police sources said that both Sananada Goswami and Dipendra Tamang have been leading the investigations upon the attack of ED officials in Sandeshkhali and Bongaon.

The deputy director of ED has lodged an FIR after the Sandeshkhali incident. Several FIRs have been lodged after the Sandeshkhali incident and the Enforcement Directorate has sought a CBI probe of the incident in its appeal filed at high court. Debraj Das, IPS officer and ACP Traffic of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate has been transferred as additional SP of Darjeeling. Mir Shahidul Ali, additional DC of SB of Howrah Police Commissionerate has been posted as the additional DC of DD of ADPC.

About 116 numbers of IPS and WBPS officers have been transferred by the home and hill affairs departm ent, Nabanna, throughout the state and a top official claimed that these are all routine transfers and nothing to do with any particular incident.