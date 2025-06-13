WBPDCL chairman inspects Deucha Pachami ahead of CM’s visit

P B Salim, chairman of the West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited (WBPDCL), visited the Deucha Pachami coal mining project in Birbhum district on Wednesday to inspect the ongoing excavation work.

Sources indicated that chief minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to visit the Deucha Pachami coal project, her flagship initiative, shortly to assess its progress. Salim’s visit and inspection are seen as a crucial precursor to the chief minister’s tour.

During his one-day visit, the route map for the chief minister’s visit was also finalised. Birbhum district magistrate Bidhan Roy and additional district magistrate Babulal Mahato accompanied Salim during the inspection.

Excavation work at the Deucha Pachami coal mines commenced on 6 February. After 82 days, stone layers have started surfacing. Salim stated that Deucha Pachami is set to become a model of sustainable coal mining in India. He noted the successful translocation of 990 large trees as part of the environmentally-conscious development of the site. However, recent rainfall has caused a slowdown in operations.

He also inspected the designated area where the translocated trees have been replanted. The coal mining project spans approximately 3,400 acres.

Birbhum DM Bidhan Roy confirmed that CM Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit the site soon, although the exact dates have yet to be finalised.

The Deucha Pachami project is the second-largest coal reserve in the world, with an estimated 2.1 billion tonnes of coal. The chief minister believes that the commencement of coal production will significantly transform the socio-economic landscape of Birbhum district.

The ministry of coal has previously allotted this coal block to the West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited.