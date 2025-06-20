WBMC seeks clarification from a UK-based city doc

The West Bengal Medical Council (WBMC) sought clarifications from a UK-based Kolkata doctor who has been treating patients as an anaesthetist though he has allegedly no valid postgraduate MD degree in anaesthesiology.

The doctor, who hails from Kalighat area was a prominent face among the protestors belonging to the United Kingdom (UK) unit of Students’ Federation of India (SFI), had raised questions on the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee at R G Kar Medical College chief minister Mamata Banerjee was addressing in programme organised by an Oxford University-affiliated college in London on 27 March.

Advertisement

The notice was served during April to the UK-based Bengali doctor at his Kalighat Road residence.

Advertisement

“We think it’s a gross violation of the Indian Medical Council Act and a clarification notice has been served to his Kolkata residence. We are awaiting his reply, otherwise necessary action would be taken against him as per the provisions mentioned in the Act,” Dr Sudipta Roy, WBMC president and Trinamul Congress MLA, told The Statesman on Thursday.

He had completed his undergraduate MBBS degree from a Kolkata-based government medical college under the University of Calcutta.

The doctor was also involved in a controversy in London after he was found asleep without giving medical attention to a pregnant woman while she was delivering a baby on the operating table. She was administered anaesthetic drugs allegedly by the ‘anaesthetist’ doctor.