WBBSE statement to sooth examinees’ nerves

In a late evening statement issued by the president, ad hoc committee of WBBSE stated: “With regard to the maths question paper of Madhyamik, the subject experts have evaluated and found the questions to be within syllabus, balanced and in order. However, in the interest of the students, the subject experts have recommended for the examiners, scrutineers and head examiners as following:

For Q.3 (vi) for North Bengal Region Question Set, Q.3 (iii) for Burdwan Region Question Set, Q.3 (iv) for Midnapore Region Question Set and Q.3 (i) for Kolkata Region Question Set And Q. 15 (ii) for Question sets of all Regions – Evaluation shall be done favourably & uniformly for all keeping the interest of the examinees in mind, subject to their attempting the same and following correct steps and method. These questions are from within syllabus and part of multiple option question.

Advertisement

Appropriate direction shall be sent by WBBSE with the model answer script to be made available to Examiners. Due to confidentiality no further information can be made available at this stage.”

Advertisement