WBBSE keeps portal open: 181 candidates from 136 schools enrolled

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) in a press note informed that it kept its Madhyamik examination portal open in between Thursday and Friday to allow the left out students to enrol for the Class X board exam.

This it said was after instructions of Calcutta High Court.

The note read: “In compliance with the order of the Hon’ble High Court, Kolkata in WPA 2847 of 2025 dated 06/02/2025, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education with the approval of the competent authority notified (No. DS(C)/030/25, 06/02/2025) and kept open its enrollment portal from 06 P.M. (06/02/2025) to 02 P.M. (07/02/2025). 181 candidates (who were deprived due to dereliction on the part of concerned school) from 136 schools applied through the portal during this time.”

Between 11 A.M. to 05 P.M. today (08/02/2025) from 106 schools, designated officials who came to the office of the Board, were delivered Admit Cards for 141 candidates, so as to enable them to appear in Madhyamik Pariksha (SE) 2025.

During a media interaction on Friday, WBBSE president Ramanuj Ganguly had said, “It is surprising that the culprit schools last year also neglected the registration process this year. While the 9,145 schools worked well, only 136 schools failed to do so.”

This year, the board informed that there are 947 main venues and 1,736 venues with 2,682 centres of exam.

There are 9,84,753 candidates enrolled for Madhyamik Pariksha this year with 5,55,950 female and 4,28,803 male students.