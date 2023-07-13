Ananta Maharaj, leader of the Greater Cooch Behar movement filed his nomination for Rajya Sabha from the BJP.

He came with the state BJP leaders to the West Bengal Assembly this afternoon and submitted his nomination. The nomination papers will be scrutinized tomorrow.

Six Trinamul Congress candidates for Rajya Sabha, namely, Sukhendu Shekhar Ray, Derek O’ Brien, Dola Sen, Saket Gokhale, Samirul Islam and Prakashchik Baraik, have filed their nominations.

Advertisement

The elections to the upper house is scheduled to be held on July 24.

With Trinamul Congress having 213 MLAs and BJP will 77 MLAs officially ( 7 have already joined Trinamul Congress), there will be no voting. Congress and CPIM do not have any legislator and ISF has only 1.