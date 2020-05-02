The West Bengal Police on Saturday issued a warning against spreading and sharing of fake and objectionable posts on social media.

The state police tweeted: WBP arrested 130 persons and warned 283 persons for Fake & Objectionable Posts in the month of April

Please do not post/forward things about which you don’t have personal knowledge.

Stay Safe

Stay Responsible

#FakePostAlert

This step has been taken after complaints were received about sharing and forwarding of fake, inflammatory, and objectionable content on social media that could possibly lead to hatred and division in society and/or between groups.