WB CM Mamata Banerjee in Odisha on a three-day trip

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived here on Tuesday on a three-day personal visit to Odisha.

The Trinamool Congress supremo, who is on a personal trip, is scheduled to offer prayers at Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri.

“I will offer prayer to the lords at Puri Jagannath Temple. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is our senior leader and will meet him,” said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after arriving at Bhubaneswar.

Chief Minister Banerjee is likely to call on her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik during her three-day trip. She is scheduled to meet Patnaik on Thursday.