West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh demanded NIA probe into last night’s explosion in Malda where five persons were killed.

Ghosh appeared before the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court in Burdwan today after the court had issued arrest warrant against him pertaining to a case filed by a policeman in November, 2019 bringing charges of delivering provocative speeches and hatred against Bengal police. The court granted him bail within minutes of his appearance.

On 4 November, 2019, Ghosh attended a public meeting arranged by the local BJP at Seharabazar in Raina area in Burdwan (East) where he had delivered the alleged ‘provocative and hate speech’ against the police. He’d stated: “To get recruited, the police in Bengal needs to pay bribe. They also need to pay cash for promotion and the booty is shared by the Superintendent of Police, Officer InCharges of different Police Stations and also the share is dispatched to an address in Kalighat, Kolkata.”

A policeman with the Seharabazar Police Investigation centre had lodged a complaint against Ghosh, bringing charges that his ‘irresponsible’ remarks has inflicted hatred against the police and the dignity of the policemen were hurt.

A case under Sections [153, 504, 505 (1) of the IPC] for wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot, intentionally causing insult and intent to incite against Ghosh was initiated.

Uttal Samanta – the Investigating Officer of Burdwan (East) police submitted charge-sheet against Ghosh on 28 last February and on 13 November the CJM court issued arrest warrant against him.

Today, Ghosh arrived the Court compound accompanied by BJP’s district leaders and cadres mounted on motorbikes.

Later, he said: “What I had said was not intended to malign the police but to expose the corrupt system. In one year the plight of the policemen has deteriorated further and they are asked to sign papers though their Dearness Allowance remains due.”