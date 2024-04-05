Watgunj murder: Police make breakthrough with arrest

City Police, investigating the Watgunj dismembered body case, have finally arrested one person, said to be a kin of the deceased, who the police identified as Durga Sarkhel (34), a resident of Padmapukur, Kidderpore. She was reportedly missing for the last three days.

The person arrested allegedly in connection with the murder was identified as Nilanjan Sarkhel, brother-in-law of the deceased. Husband of the deceased was, however, still missing.

The identification of the deceased on Wednesday night was done at SSKM hospital after post-mortem by the family members of the deceased after father of Durga lodged a missing complaint with the North Port police station.

According to family sources, Durga was married in 2007 and had a son.

Police sources claimed that the family members of the deceased came to know of their daughter gone missing after they could not establish any contact with her despite several attempts and the surface of the news of a woman’s body parts found had alerted them into filing a missing complaint.

Following interrogation of the brother-in law, Nilanjan Sarkhel, several inconsistencies were found in his statements and as police claimed that he finally acknowledged his alleged complicity in the murder.

Though police are still unclear about the motive of the murder, interrogation of the arrested person led them to believe that issues related to property might be one of the factors behind the murder of the woman but an officer, claimed that the arrest of her husband, who is on the run, would make things more clear on the alleged motive of the murder.

Meanwhile, the post-mortem report clearly mentioned that the death was due to a slit of her throat and also mentioned the presence of alcohol in the deceased body, leading to the fact that she was made to drink before the murder was committed.