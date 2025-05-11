War veteran ready to serve the Army again

Though a ceasefire has been announced by India and Pakistan in their cross-border hostilities, a resident of Boichi Station Road and a war veteran, Umapada Guin is offering his services for the nation.

Mr Guin, served the Indian Army as a driver during the Kargil War in 1999.The recent war-like situation between India and Pakistan has once again ignited the fire of patriotism within him, who is now 62 years old.

Umapada recollects his time in the Army during the Kargil war. “I was then a driver of a military vehicle. I dropped the soldiers in the war zone and also transported necessary provisions to the soldiers engaged in the forward bases, driving through the difficult, treacherous mountain terrains. We also had to face cross-border firing from the enemy lines, making the job more challenging. The looming threat of being blown away by a stray enemy mortar fire was always there. During my 21 years of service in the Army, I have received bravery awards but still my heart yearns to sacrifice myself for my motherland. At present I am a senior citizen but my heart is longing to serve the Army again,” said Mr Guin.

