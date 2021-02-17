It is time for a “virtual battle” between Trinamul Congress and the BJP, even as a war of words between the arch political rivals rages on. If chief minister Mamata Banerjee launched “Didir Doot” on 4 February, a week later “Modipara” app was launched by Union home minister Amit Shah in the state.

Both the leaders seek to give their respective apps a leg up. First off the starting block, “Didir Doot”, which aims to give information on party programmes and government schemes besides encouraging interaction, has a lakh subscribers who are in their teens, according to Trinamul Congress sources. Aimed to reach out to BJP activists, ‘Modipara’ should be installed before reaching home, Shah said to the gathering. It has information of the party activities not only in the state but outside it as well.

Shah has asked supporters to reach out to two crore people. Videos and other digital contents can be shared from other social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter in this address.

On the other hand, ‘Didir Doot’ can directly connect with didi via live streaming and video conferences, according to TMC sources. One can also remain updated with the CM’s initiatives, it was learnt. The app has infographics on the state government projects and the benefits from them, a source of information for door-to-door poll campaign. In a nutshell, one can stay updated with Mamata’s initiatives.