Visva-Bharati gets new acting vice-chancellor

Visva-Bharati University (VBU) got a new acting vice-chancellor today as professor Arabinda Mondal, principal of Palli Sangathan department has been appointed as the new acting VC of Visva-Bharati University. The tenure of professor Sanjoy Kumar Mallick as principal is over and he has to be replaced as per the laws of the central university.

Professor Sanjay Kumar Mallick has taken over the charge from the controversial full-time vice-chancellor professor Bidyut Chakraborty and since then the situation of Santiniketan has improved and the varisity’s relation with the state government has also improved.

Since the past six months professor Sanjay Kumar Mallick has taken over the charge of acting vice-chancellor of Visva Bharati University and the academic atmosphere inside the campus has also improved a lot during his tenure.

The Union higher education ministry did not extend the term of professor Bidyut Chakraborty who has created a huge stir by placing plaques in the campus after Unesco tagged Santiniketan as a cultural heritage site.

Later, during the tenure of professor Sanjay Kumar Mallick, the plaques were removed and new plaques with the name of its founder Rabindranath Tagore were restored.

A notification has been released today in which the new acting VC has been appointed with immediate effect.

It is expected that after the Lok Sabha elections are over the search committee will nominate the new full-time vice-chancellor of Visva-Bharati University.