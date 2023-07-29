Visit Bengal too for appraisal of violence: Anurag Thakur to Oppn

Union Minister Anurag Thakur has come down heavily on the state of the pre- and post-poll violence in West Bengal during his visit to the state.

Thakur was on a visit to khanakul for a BJP meet before proceeding to Kamarpukur Ramakrishna math and mission. Speaking to the media persons here, he raised the issue of law and order situation, corruption, killings and atrocities on women in the state.

He questioned the indifference of the Congress and the CPI-M to the political violence and atrocities on women in west Bengal.

Advertisement

The Central minister urge members of the newly-formed Opposition alliance, INDIA, which is on a visit to Manipur to review the situation there arising from ethnic violence, to visit West Bengal also if they have equal concern for the atrocities on women and poll violence in the recently-held panchayat election.

“I urge the members of the INDIA to also visit Bengal for an appraisal of the ongoing atrocities on the women in Bengal,” he said.

Calling Bengal an abode of saints, philosophers, reformers, revolutionaries, social harmony, and above all, humanity, which is given the highest priority; he said “Under the rule of Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal has turned into a lawless state with corruption, violence, bloodshed and atrocities on women everywhere.”

He said the chief minister has brought shame to Bengal. The constitutional rights of the people of Bengal are throttled, all due to the indifference of Mamata Banerjee. Not only the BJP, the Congress and the CPIM too lost their cadre to the poll violence. He wondered why the leaders of the two parties remained indifferent to the issue of law and order.