Vishwa Sambad Kendra hosts Bharatiya Chitrakala Pradarshan in Siliguri

Vishwa Sambad Kendra (VSK), North Bengal, organised the Bharatiya Chitrakala Pradarshan at the North Bengal Science Centre in Siliguri today. Film producer Atul Pandey, known for Summer 2007, was the chief guest of the event. The programme brought together several regional filmmakers, including Baiju Singh, Amit Lamzel, Abhijit Ashok Paul, and others. Vishwa Sambad Kendra felicitated film producers, directors, reel makers, and YouTubers for their contributions to the industry. Three short films were screened during the event. This marks the first time Vishwa Sambad Kendra has hosted such a programme in Siliguri, aiming to promote filmmaking in the national interest.

Addressing the audience, Atul Pandey emphasised the rich cultural and artistic heritage of West Bengal, recalling the cinematic legacy of Satyajit Ray and Uttam Kumar. He also provided technical insights, highlighting the region’s strategic importance due to its proximity to three international borders and its diverse linguistic and cultural landscape. Encouraged by the local talent, Mr Pandey expressed confidence that aspiring filmmakers could now create impactful films using just mobile phones and digital applications, making storytelling more accessible than ever.

“With 36 years of experience in the industry, I have had the privilege of working with many talented Bengalis who have supported me as musicians and contributed significantly to various aspects of my films. Their intellect and vision are truly remarkable, making them exceptional at showcasing their skills. However, Bengal, despite its rich artistic legacy, seems to be falling behind in recent times,” Mr Pandey said, adding, “Regardless of the language in which you make a film, reaching Delhi— the capital of Bharat— remains essential.”

