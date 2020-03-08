Corona Virus screening reports of persons entering Kolkata through the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) airport, will be shared by Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) with all its ward health officers so they can keep a track on any person who might have been detected at the airport with symptoms similar to that of the virus.

The civic body today held a meeting with the state health department officials where it was decided that screening reports from the Kolkata airport will be shared with the state health department which in turn will forward it to KMC so the civic body can further send it to their 144 ward health offices. The deputy mayor and MMIC health, Mr Atin Ghosh said “This will help our health officers to keep a check on persons who might have been detected with symptoms of the Coronavirus.

“We need to ensure that the person concerned has been kept in isolation to prevent the spread of the disease. We will accordingly send the report to the state government.” He added, “The state government is also providing us with information, education and communication (IEC) materials for awareness campaigns. These are the state government issued guidelines to tackle Coronavirus.

“We are putting up hoardings and banners in all the ward and borough health offices as part of the awareness campaigns. “A meeting will be conducted coming Wednesday with all the borough executives so they can carry out campaigns in the wards that fall under their particular borough offices.”

Mr Ghosh pointed out that health officers in all the health centres of KMC have already been intimated that they should be careful while examining patients who come to KMC health centre with symptoms similar to that of the Coronavirus. They need to send reports to the KMC headquarters so we can send it to the state health department.”