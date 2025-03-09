Virtual meeting by Abhishek Banerjee on voters’ list verification postponed

The virtual meeting convened by All India Trinamool Congress (AITMC) General secretary and the party Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee with the party’s district presidents and chairmen on the verification of voters’ list in West Bengal has been postponed by a day.

Initially, it was decided that the virtual meetings would be held on March 15. However, on Saturday, it was intimated that the date of the meeting had been postponed by a day to March 16.

However, no reason has been cited as yet over the reason behind postponing the virtual meeting. However, a party insider said that probably March 15 is the day after the Holi festival, and keeping the lingering festive atmosphere in mind the virtual meeting has been postponed by a day.

However, political speculations are rife over the virtual meeting convened by Abhishek Banerjee since he skipped the crucial first meeting of the core committee of the party set up to screen the voters’ list in West Bengal and identify the bogus voters there which was conducted on March 6 at Trinamool Bhavan, the party’s state headquarters in Kolkata.

His absence at the meeting especially drew attention, since his name was second on the committee member’s list after Trinamool Congress’ state president in West Bengal Subrata Bakshi, who chaired the meeting.

On that very day, it was announced that although he could not be present at the core committee meeting on that day, he would hold a virtual meeting with the party district presidents and chairmen on the same issue of voters’ list verification and identification of the bogus voters.

His absence at the core committee meeting on March 6 fueled the speculation in the political circles about the continuing and simmering internal cold war within the Trinamool over the issue of “fresh blood” and the “old guard” in party leadership.