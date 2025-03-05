Violence mars Higher Secondary exam at Malda school

Chaos erupted at Chamagram Higher Secondary School in Malda’s Baishnabnagar police station area during the Higher Secondary English examination on Wednesday, as students protested against mandatory security checks. The situation turned violent, leaving six teachers seriously injured after a group of examinees allegedly attacked them.

The incident occurred while Chiranjib Bhattacharya, president of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, was inspecting another examination centre in the district under Kaliachak police station. A large police force from Baisnabnagar was deployed to restore order.

According to local sources, students from Kamditola High Madrasah, Char Sujapur Higher Secondary School, and Parlalpur Higher Secondary School were assigned to the Chamagram exam centre. Tensions flared when teachers began conducting security checks using metal detectors at the main gate. A section of students reportedly resisted the screening, leading to a sudden attack on the teachers and a clash with school authorities.

When asked about the incident, Mr Bhattacharya termed it “unfortunate” and stated, “Such incidents are unexpected. Out of 2,089 examination centres in West Bengal, this untoward incident occurred at only one centre. The students of Kamditola Higher Secondary School were responsible for the violence. Exams at all other centres proceeded peacefully.”

He added, “We have identified 11 students involved in the incident with the help of CCTV footage. For now, they will be seated in a separate room for their exams. The authorities of both Chamagram and Kamditola Higher Secondary Schools will be summoned for a hearing. If necessary, the 11 students may also be called. Once the full report is ready, appropriate action will be taken.”

Mr Bhattacharya confirmed that four to six teachers were assaulted and assured that he would personally visit the school if required. “Overall, the examination process is running smoothly. No major issues or complaints regarding the question paper have been reported. The district administration has managed the arrangements well, and no other untoward incidents have been reported so far,” he said.

The incident has raised concerns over exam security protocols and student conduct, prompting authorities to review measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.

“Security has been tightened, and the administration is cooperating. CCTV cameras are monitoring exam venues to prevent such incidents,” Mr Bhattacharya added.