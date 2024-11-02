Villagers protest over rape-murder of 5-year-old

Hundreds of villagers, primarily women, blocked the road connecting Falakata in Alipurduar district today to protest the alleged rape and murder of a five-year-old girl.

Following the incident, a 40-year-old suspect, Mona Roy, was lynched by an angry mob. The villagers apprehended Roy, tied him to a tree and beat him. Although police intervened and rescued him, he was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Tensions prevailed in the area as violence erupted following this incident. Reports indicate that another suspect in the case is currently in police custody. Local women continue their protests, demanding justice for the victim and drawing parallels to the R G Kar tragedy, despite police attempts to disperse the crowd.

The Incident unfolded yesterday afternoon when the minor girl went missing from a puja pandal around 4 pm. Her parents, daily-wage earners, returned home and enquired from neighbours about their daughter. They learned she had been seen with Mona Roy. Upon searching his home, they discovered one of her garments and later found her body in a pond. The parents rushed her to the hospital, where she was declared dead.

The police shifted the body to MJN Medical College and Hospital in Cooch Behar for post-mortem.

In recent days, Alipurduar has witnessed multiple reported incidents of rape. The horrific case of the minor girl’s rape and murder in Jaigaon has prompted locals to take to the streets, demanding capital punishment for the accused.

Tension near New Jalpaiguri station after fatal assault on man over extortion demand

Tension escalated near New Jalpaiguri station following the brutal beating of a 58-year-old man, Md Jahuri, by a group of 10 individuals. The incident occurred yesterday evening when Jahuri expressed his inability to pay the group Rs 500, which they were demanding for Diwali celebration.

When he failed to meet their demand, the group attacked him and his family members, who attempted to intervene. Jahuri was rushed to Siliguri district hospital, where he was pronounced dead by doctors.

Family members have since filed a complaint, describing the attackers as “notorious extortionists” who were reportedly intoxicated at the time of the incident. In response to the violence, police have set up a picket in the area to prevent any further retaliatory actions against the suspects. Police are looking for them.