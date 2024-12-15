Vijay Diwas: Military tattoo at Fort William

The Military Training Area astride Fort William, Kolkata is set to come alive with an awe-inspiring display of skill, precision and valour on 16 December, as the Indian Army hosts the annual military tattoo to commemorate the 53rd Vijay Diwas.

Open to the public, this landmark occasion promises to draw a massive turnout from across the city and state, offering a unique opportunity to witness the prowess of the Indian Armed Forces up close.

The celebrations will showcase a diverse array of military performances. Highlights of the event include a range of equestrian feats by army riders and their majestic horses post a spectacular Fly Past by the Army Combat Helicopters. Adding to the thrill, will be a breathtaking display of combat manoeuvres demonstrated by the Indian Army Aviators. The programme also features an exhilarating mix of events including Kalari Payattu (a traditional Indian martial art), bhangra, mule trick riding, dog show and an advanced robotic mule display.

Visitors will also enjoy a sterling performance of martial music by the Army Band and an impressive weapon and equipment display showcasing some of the latest military technologies.

This grand celebration is more than just an event – it is a heartfelt tribute to the valour, dedication and indomitable spirit of the Indian Armed Forces. It promises to captivate the audience and leave everyone with an indelible impression and a deep connection with the legacy of Vijay Diwas.