Vigilance raids uncover major irregularities in Sikkim’s Teesta-III Power Project

Sikkim Vigilance Police (SVP) had conducted search operations on 22nd, 23rd & 24th of this month at multiple locations spread across Delhi, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Siliguri and Gangtok in connection with an ongoing investigation into the irregularities perpetrated, before and during the development of ambitious 1200 MW Teesta Stage III Hydro-Electric Project in Chungthang, North Sikkim.

The SVP in a Press statement said it initiated investigations following an FIR registered at SVP Police Station on 18 May, against the then PCE-cum-Secretaries of the Energy & Power Department. erstwhile Chairmen and MD of Teesta Urja Ltd, Contractors, unknown officials of the Central Government offices and unknown public servants of Sikkim govt.

Simultaneous searches were carried out at the offices and residences of the individuals associated with the development of the project. The special operations led to the seizure of a large number of incriminating documents and digital records. Foreign currency in the form of USD, bank account details, property documents, passports etc. were recovered. The seized material is expected to be of rich evidentiary value in establishing the charges of large scale corruption and criminal misconduct, levelled against officials and developers, in the complaint lodged at the SVP police station.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the authorities then in the government of Sikkim had acted with an ulterior motive, and in a conceited manner, let go objectivity and transparency in the selection of IPP (Independent Power Producer). Established norms and procedures were wilfully and dishonestly sidestepped to favour an in-house consortium which did not meet the required qualifying standards, in terms of past technical, financial and managerial experience and capability in the development and management of hydro-power projects of such a mammoth scale. The accused individuals/developers orchestrated a sophisticated deception to give a facade of legitimacy to their claim of being a creditable IPP, according to the Press statement.

Even during the execution of the project, the Teesta Urja Ltd. (a Special Purpose Vehicle SPV, created for the execution of the project) grossly violated the terms of agreement signed with the Govt. of Sikkim, misled the officials in order to perpetrate serious fraud and compromised with the design parameters of the dam. These criminal actions are suspected to have dented the dam safety, resulting in its washing away.

Enquiries further revealed that the deviations from the agreed terms, during the execution of the project, had happened in cahoots with various officials of the Energy and Power Department at the relevant time Investigations so far have raised suspicions over the role of key officials of certain Central Govt. Department in facilitating illegal approvals.

It is also suspected that concessions extended to the developers were in exchange for substantial illegal gratifications. It is further suspected that Services of retired officials of the Energy and Power Department were engaged during the course of construction, to route kickbacks under the guise of service fees and consultancy payments. Further enquiries will therefore be made to ascertain whether the officials concerned received any cash, immovable properties, luxury goods etc. through clandestine routes and acts, if any, committed to conceal the criminal origin of the money.

Among other things, the investigations hereon would remain focused to untangle the web of deceitfulness and conspiracies and unearth the corruption involving key Government officials, Contractors and the Developers. The web of corruption that operated for obtaining illegal and expedited clearances would be investigated as well. Efforts are on to identify the assets and properties acquired using the Proceeds of Crime (POC), quantify them and initiate steps to attach them under the appropriate provisions of law, the Press note added.