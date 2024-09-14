Victim’s family transferred money to robber’s account: Police

In the highway robbery case, the victim, prior to the act had officially transferred hefty cash in the bank accounts of the said robbers, the cops investigating the robbery have come to know.

Two policemen, ASI Asim Chakraborty of the Durgapur PS and Chandan Chowdhury, a constable deputed with the CID have already been arrested and were sent to jail custody. Mrityunjoy Sarkar, a dismissed cop arrested in the case was taken in remand with six others, so far.

The robbery, as complained by Mukesh Chawla, a Delhi based contractor, had taken place near DVC Mor in Durgapur town on the NH-19 on last 5 September evening.

But, Mukesh’s son Pankaj and wife Rekha, as the transaction details unearthed by the investigators suggest, had transferred Rs 58 lakh in four phases to the accounts of one of the highway robbers, Madhusudan Bag, between 22 August and 5 September from their bank accounts in Delhi and Mumbai.

But, in the evening, Chawla complained about the Durgapur highway robbery where he claimed: “The robbers, consisting of some policemen, had looted Rs 1.01cr in cash from his possession.” This confused the police. “After Bag, a land broker of Rupnarayanpur, Gautam Chatterjee was also arrested yesterday, which will lead us to sort out the mystery, why the victim’s family had transferred cash to the accounts of robbers like Bag,” said Abhishek Gupta, deputy commissioner of Durgapur police.