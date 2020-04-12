With a view to assisting senior citizens, physically challenged and children during the lockdown, police in North Dinajpur district, with help from members of the Raiganj Merchants’ Association, has introduced the ‘Bikalpa Bandhu Parisheba’.

Police have arranged for some totos (e-rickshaw) that will take senior citizens to shops to buy medicines and essential commodities and back home. Such persons can also go to banks for their work or visit doctors free of cost. District Magistrate Arvind Kumar Meena and Superintendent of Police Sumit Kumar inaugurated the service yesterday.

“The sons and daughters of some elderly persons in the district are living abroad. As such, these senior citizens are having a tough time going places for their work like purchasing medicines and essentials and visiting banks during the lockdown.

Some physically challenged persons are also facing the same problems. We have arranged for transport services for them. All they need to do is call us at 8370954543 and give us their address, the vehicles will reach their doorstep,” SP, Mr Kumar, said.

“Children can also be taken to health centres for immunization in the vehicles. Such services have been introduced in areas under the Raiganj, Hemtabad, Itahar, Kaliyaganj and Karandighi police station,” he added.

12 with Nizamuddin links found

Meanwhile, police tracked down 12 persons, including six women, who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin in Delhi, the country’s coronavirus hotspot. The 12 were traced in Gaisal Vasti under the Islampur police station yesterday afternoon.

“All of them are residents of Raniganj, Rasidpur, Hijargora, Seikhpara, Faridpur and Majipara villages of Burdwan district, and they allegedly returned from Nizamuddin and had been taking shelter at Gaisal in North Dinajpur district,” sources said.

Officials said the 12 have been sent to the quarantine centre near the Panjipara Primary Health Centre in the district. The Superintendent of Police of the Islampur Police District, Sachin Makkar, said all the 12 are residents of Burdwan.