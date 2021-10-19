VBU ex-student held under UAPA

Jhargram Police arrested a former student of Visva-Bharati University (VBU) from his residence at Shantiniketan in Birbhum district allegedly on charges under section Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) today morning.

Tipu Sultan alias Mustafa Kamal has also been arrested earlier by police allegedly for having links with the Maoists. A team of Jhargram Police has zeroed on his house at Gurupally in Shantiniketan in the wee hours today and arrested him.

He was first taken to Shantiniketan Police Station and later in the evening to Jhargram Police District. Sources said that he has been arrested in a case lodged on 29 January 2016 at Jhargram Police District under section UAPA and 25/27 of Arms Act.

Police said that earlier in 2019, Tipu Sultan alias Mustafa Kamal was arrested by West Midnapore Police allegedly for having links with Maoists activities. Later he was released on bail and has been staying at his house in Shantiniketan since then.

Shantiniketan Police has issued a notice for his arrest by Jhargram Police and handed it over to his father Seikh Kamaluddin. He will be produced before the Jhargram Court on Thursday. The arrest of a former student of Visva-Bharati University in a UAPA case by Jhargram Police has created a stir in Shantiniketan.