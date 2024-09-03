Vande Bharat sleeper trains to have shower facility

Passengers in long-distance trains would soon be able to take a shower while travelling. The new Vande Bharat sleeper train, unveiled by the railway minister, is to include shower with hot water in the first AC car.

The train that has the maximum operational speed during testing of 180 kmph has the maximum operational speed of 160 kmph during service. One of the highlights of the premium train is that it includes an ergonomically designed odour-free toilet system along with a public announcement and visual information system. As informed by the railways, the train has remote-operated fire barrier doors at the end wall and sensor based intercommunication doors. The coaches of the train that are to undergo rigorous trials and testing for some time now, would also offer more comfort to the specially-abled passengers. According to the railways, the Vande Sleeper trains would include special berths and toilets for the differently-abled passengers. For a comfortable reading experience, the coaches of the premium train also include integrated reading lights with USB charging provision.

Manufactured by the Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) in Bengaluru, the train also includes specially designed exteriors. The rakes of Vande sleeper are said to have ‘austenitic stainless steel train set’ with aerodynamic looks. As informed by the railways, apart from modular pantry, the coaches of the train have automatic exterior passenger doors.

As reiterated by the railway minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw yesterday, the train is to undergo intensive tests and trials for 10 days before hitting the tracks for further tests.