Vaccine-preventable diseases still uncertain: Experts

True burden of vaccine-preventable diseases among the adults in the country still remains unknown, claimed the infectious diseases experts here, today.

Childhood vaccination coverage was considered healthy in India, while the adult vaccination remains quite unhealthy over the decades. “But time has come that we need to be highly cautious about adult vaccination as the viruses and bacteria responsible for multiple infections have consistently been undergoing mutations every season,” said Dr Arkendu Basu, infectious diseases specialist of The Mission Hospital. Dr Satyajit Bose, veteran cardiovascular surgeon, presenting an adult vaccination clinic of the hospital, said, “Such clinics were common with European and American healthcare systems since long. As a cardiac surgeon, I feel it’s become highly essential these days and should be an integral part of the healthcare system.”

