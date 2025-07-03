Unrest continues at Chinsurah-Hooghly municipality over pending demands

The temporary workers of Chinsurah-Hooghly Municipality continued their strike for the second consecutive day, today, pressing for the fulfilment of their longstanding demands. Concerns are mounting that if the strike continues, essential civic services and amenities will be severely disrupted. With the monsoon underway, it is particularly important to ensure that drains remain unblocked and garbage bins are regularly cleared to prevent outbreak and spread of vector-borne diseases.

Ashim Adhikari, the TMC-affiliated union leader at the municipality, intervened when the striking workers attempted to prevent other municipal employees from reporting for duty.

The striking workers stated that they had no alternative but to resort to protest, as their longstanding demands had not been met despite repeated assurances and promises from the municipal leadership.

Several residents who visited the municipality for official work were forced to return upon witnessing the unrest at the entrance gates. They urged the municipal authorities to ensure that civic services are not disrupted and that drain blockages do not lead to waterlogging on the roads during the monsoon season.

Meanwhile, BJP district leaders and party workers held a protest rally condemning the situation at Chinsurah-Hooghly Municipality and the deterioration of civic services. They submitted a memorandum to the municipal leadership demanding immediate restoration of basic amenities.

Senior BJP district leader Suresh Shaw issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the civic authorities to restore normalcy, warning that failure to do so would result in intensified BJP-led protests and agitation.