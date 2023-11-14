Unrest, clashes follow twin deaths in Joynagar

The shadow of Bogtui returned at Joynagar following murder of Trinmul Congress block president and subsequent lynching. Police said Trinamul Congress leader Saifuddin Laskar was murdered after going to offer prayers at a local mosque at Bamangachi in Joynagar this morning. Few miscreants hurled bombs and also fired at him.

He was taken to Padmerhat Gramin Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Local people managed to catch two of the miscreants. One of them was beaten to death by the mob. Jainul Sheikh, another miscreant was arrested.

After the incidents, there was arson allegedly on the CPM party workers at Daluakhaki Naskarpara. Around 30 houses allegedly were set on fire. Local people said at seven in the morning, Joynagar, in the southern parts of South 24-Parganas, was in flames due to the double murder. “Around 400 miscreants indulged in looting and arson,” said Manwara Begam, a local resident of Daluakhani. Local people alleged that the arson took place in front of police, who stood as mute spectators.

Trinamul activists accused the miscreants of the region and engage in a gunfight against them. However, Trinamul leader and MLA Saokat Molla claimed that BJP and CPM-backed miscreants collaborated to commit the murder in the area. CPM leader Tanmay Chatterjee said the murder was committed following TMC’s own political rivalries. The police informed that the alleged perpetrator, Saifuddin Laskar (43), was killed on Monday after he went to offer prayers.