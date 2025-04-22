University hosts webinar on ethical use of AI

Brainware University, in collaboration with its Centre for Multidisciplinary Research and Innovation, Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), and the Library Professional Foundations, NCR Delhi, convened an online webinar focusing on the growing role and ethical considerations of artificial intelligence (AI) in academic research.

The session, titled “Ethical Use of Artificial Intelligence and the Role of Libraries in Literature Review for Research” attracted over 600 registered participants. It aimed to explore strategies for the responsible integration of AI tools within the research landscape.

Prof. (Dr.) Deepshikha Datta, director of research, highlighted the importance of maintaining originality and critical human analysis in the era of AI. Dr. Bipasa Bimalendu Patra, associate director of the IQAC, spoke on the essential function libraries continue to serve in guiding AI-assisted research processes.

Dr. Deepak Kumar Shrivastava, divisional librarian & head of the government divisional Public Library in Kota, Rajasthan discussed the critical balance between leveraging AI for innovation and upholding academic responsibility, illustrating his points with practical examples and warnings about potential AI.

A question-and-answer period followed the main presentations.