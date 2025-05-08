University felicitated as one of best-performing NDLI clubs

Brainware University hosted a one-day workshop on the National Digital Library of India (NDLI) and NDLI Club in collaboration with NDLI, IIT Kharagpur, at the university’s Vidyasagar Bhavan auditorium. The workshop marked a significant recognition for the institution, as Brainware University was awarded for being one of the best-performing NDLI Clubs in West Bengal.

The inaugural session was hosted by university librarian Bandana Basu, followed by Roshni Sharma, BWU content creator, who served as the host for the rest of the day.

The welcome address was delivered by Prof (Dr) Anant Kumar Srivastava, dean of academics, who highlighted the university’s strides in integrating digital resources into higher education.

Chief guest, Dr Partha Sarathi Das, library & information officer at the National Library of India, praised the role of NDLI in democratising access to academic knowledge and emphasised the importance of digital platforms in empowering learners across the country.

The workshop featured two technical sessions. In the first session, Suman Panja, outreach manager of NDLI Club, IIT Kharagpur, introduced the audience to the NDLI platform, its vast collection of academic resources, user interface, and future roadmap. The second session, led by Partha Sengupta, also from NDLI Club, focused on the vision and objectives of the NDLI Club initiative, as well as partnership programmes and student engagement strategies.