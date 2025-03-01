Union Minister to inaugurate Foundation Day celebrations of GSI

The Geological Survey of India (GSI), one of the oldest scientific organisations in the country, is set to celebrate its 175th year of geoscientific legacy. To mark this historic milestone, Union minister of coal & mines, G Kishan Reddy will inaugurate the foundation day celebrations on 4 March at central headquarters, Kolkata, in the presence of Asit Saha, director general, GSI, heads of organisations along with senior officials, geoscientists, and stakeholders.

Established in 1851 by Sir Thomas Oldham, GSI has played a pioneering role in geological mapping, mineral exploration, disaster studies, and geoscientific research, significantly contributing to India’s industrial and economic growth.

As a curtain-raiser to this grand celebration, GSI will organise a pan-India walkathon on 2 March, bringing together geoscientists, students, policymakers, and the general public, across all GSI offices in the country. The central headquarters, Kolkata will serve as the focal point, with the event taking place at CK-CL Park, Salt Lake, Sector-II, led by Asit Saha, director general, GSI.

More than just a commemorative event, the walkathon will provide a unique platform to engage with communities, raise awareness about the significance of geoscience, and inspire future generations to explore and innovate. Participants from diverse backgrounds will join hands to celebrate GSI’s 175-year legacy of excellence in geosciences.