Understanding of religion can prevent intolerance and violence: Balak Brahmachari followers

The ongoing unrest and violent activities in certain parts of Bengal have shaken the self-confidence, trust, and sense of safety among ordinary people. Affected sections of the community are deeply shocked and living in fear. For decades, generations of people from both communities have coexisted peacefully, upholding a spirit of brotherhood and communal harmony.

The disciples of the spiritual leader Balak Brahmachari are making tireless efforts to reach out to every household, spreading his message of unity, love, self-reflection, and a proper understanding of religion. According to them, true religion speaks not only for humanity but for all living beings, who equally share in the natural resources gifted by mother earth—sunlight, air, rain—resources that know no boundaries or conflicts, and are meant for the survival of all.

Great saints have long shown the path of oneness and universal brotherhood. However, religious teachings and the discourses of saints and spiritual leaders have been grossly distorted and misinterpreted, leading to division, emotional manipulation, intolerance, and violence. The disciples emphasised that there is no dharma higher than Jiva Dharma—the path that advocates oneness, equality, divinity, progress, and prosperity for all.

They added that while peace may be temporarily restored through political dialogue or force, such measures are often superficial. Without deeper self-reflection and a genuine understanding of the true essence of religion, hatred, intolerance, and violence are likely to resurface with even greater intensity. Only through inner transformation can love, peace, divinity, and a sense of unity be truly established.

“Our Acharya, Balak Brahmachari offered a clear and profound understanding of what religion, or dharma, truly means,” they said.