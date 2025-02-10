Uber driver-cum-burglar caught in Memari

An Uber taxi driver who had robbed Rs 5 lakh in cash, gold and silver jewellery, and three mobile phones from a house in the Lake Town area of Kolkata and fled immediately was intercepted by the East Burdwan police in Memari last night.

The police recovered Rs 4 lakh in cash, 10 tolas of gold jewellery, a silver jewellery set, and the three stolen mobile phones from his possession. After receiving the complaint from the robbed family, the Lake Town Police Station began an investigation and ascertained that the Uber taxi was fleeing along the NH-19 towards Burdwan town. The officials immediately tipped off the East Burdwan police, and all police stations along the NH-19 were alerted accordingly.

A team from Memari Police Station, led by Assistant SubInspector Chayan Samanta, intercepted the taxi at Palsit toll plaza and arrested the driver, Dilip Mahato. Dilip, a resident of Deuria in the Katra Police Station area of Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district, as the officials learned during interrogation, was planning to move to his native place. Today, Tapas Roy, an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Lake Town Police Station, arrived at the Memari Police Station and took the accused driver and the recovered cash and jewellery into custody

