Two passengers detained by Andal airport for carrying firearms

In a bizarre incident, the security staff of Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport in Andal, during baggage screening seized a firearm and bullets from two passengers of Birbhum district, about to board a Mumbai-bound flight and handed over them to the Andal police station.

Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport is the first privately operated commercial airport in the country and is also the only airport, which is not guarded by the jawans of the Central Industrial Security Force

Instead a specially trained team of West Bengal Police guards the Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport in Andal.

This is the first time in the history of this airport since its inception that passengers have been caught with firearms in their baggage. The incident has created a stir.

Kailash Mondal, director of Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport in Andal told the that two passengers have been detained by the airport staff during baggage screening and handed over to police with firearms and ammunition for further action.

Andal police said that the passengers have been identified as Sajed Suleman Mallick and Mohammed Iqbal, both relatives and hail from Birbhum district.

The Andal police have seized a country-made revolver and six rounds of cartridges.

Andal police have started investigations and grilled them on why they were carrying firearms and live cartridges in their suitcases. Both of them have been arrested for carrying illegal arms and ammunition.