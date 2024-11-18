Two neighbours injured in clash over land dispute

Two neighbours were injured after they fought each other with swords and firearms in Monoberia, Barakar, under the Kulti Police Station area of the Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate this morning. The dispute arose over a piece of land. Both individuals were admitted to a local primary health centre by their respective families. Locals said that a land dispute has existed between the two neighbouring families for a long time.

This morning, the dispute escalated into a heated argument, which then turned violent. The two individuals engaged in a fight, wielding swords and even firing pistols. Neighbours attempted to mediate and stop the quarrel but were unsuccessful due to the aggressive behaviour of both parties. Fearing for their safety, the neighbours informed the police. Kulti Police arrived at the scene with a large police force. A case has been registered, but no arrests have been made so far.

